Osmania University B.Ed/B.E Results 2017 Published at osmania.ac.in
Established in the year 1918, Osmania University is a public state university, located in Hyderabad. It was founded by the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Osman Ali Khan and hence is named after him.
Screenshot taken from the official website of Osmania University.
Osmania University B.Ed and B.E Results 2017 have been declared on the official website of Osmania University, Telangana, Hyderabad - osmania.ac.in.
Candidates who had appeared in the Bachelor of Education exams in August 2017 can check their B.Ed results by following the instructions given below:
How to check Osmania University B.Ed Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://osmania.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the tab – Examination Results
Step 3 – Click on B.Ed August-2017 Results
Step 4 – Enter your 12-digit Hall Ticket Number and Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Osmania University has also released the results of the B.E. IV/VI – II semester (Make Up) results of exams conducted in September 2017 earlier last month. Candidates can check their result from its official website by clicking on the below notification:
B.E IV/IV-II SEM (MAKEUP) SEPT-2017 RESULTS
The University has declared the MBA (Centre of Distance Education) May 2017 recounting results for semester I and III. As per the notification there is no change in the marks of any candidate. Students can refer to the notification below:
http://osmania.ac.in/Resultspdfs-2017/MBA%20(CDE)%20Recounting)%20results.pdf
Established in the year 1918, Osmania University is a public state university, located in Hyderabad. It was founded by the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Osman Ali Khan and hence is named after him.
Osmania University is the third oldest university in Southern India, and the first Indian university to have Urdu as a medium of instruction. There are approximately 3 lakh students enrolled in various Under Graduate, Post Graduate and Research programs in the varsity’s own campus and affiliated colleges.
Candidates who had appeared in the Bachelor of Education exams in August 2017 can check their B.Ed results by following the instructions given below:
How to check Osmania University B.Ed Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://osmania.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the tab – Examination Results
Step 3 – Click on B.Ed August-2017 Results
Step 4 – Enter your 12-digit Hall Ticket Number and Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Osmania University has also released the results of the B.E. IV/VI – II semester (Make Up) results of exams conducted in September 2017 earlier last month. Candidates can check their result from its official website by clicking on the below notification:
B.E IV/IV-II SEM (MAKEUP) SEPT-2017 RESULTS
The University has declared the MBA (Centre of Distance Education) May 2017 recounting results for semester I and III. As per the notification there is no change in the marks of any candidate. Students can refer to the notification below:
http://osmania.ac.in/Resultspdfs-2017/MBA%20(CDE)%20Recounting)%20results.pdf
Established in the year 1918, Osmania University is a public state university, located in Hyderabad. It was founded by the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Osman Ali Khan and hence is named after him.
Osmania University is the third oldest university in Southern India, and the first Indian university to have Urdu as a medium of instruction. There are approximately 3 lakh students enrolled in various Under Graduate, Post Graduate and Research programs in the varsity’s own campus and affiliated colleges.