Osmania University BHMCT, BCTCA & MCA Exam Results Declared at osmania.ac.in
Osmania University has announced the results for BHMCT, BCTCA and MCA on its official website osmania.ac.in.
Osmania University BHMCT, BCTCA and MCA 2017 Results have been declared today by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on its official website - osmania.ac.in.
The varsity has been in the process of declaring results for various streams and has released the results of BHMCT III Year II-Sem (Makeup) held in October 2017, BCTCA III Year II-Sem (Makeup) held in October 2017, MCA III Year I-Sem (Supply); II Year II-Sem (Main) & I-Sem(Supply) ; I Year II-Sem (Supply) & I-Sem (Supply) held in the months of July and August 2017 and of MCA (CBCS) II-Semester (Main) & I-Sem (Supply) held in the month of August 2017. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to Check Osmania University BHMCT, BCTCA and MCA 2017 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://osmania.ac.in
Step 2 – From the homepage, click on ‘Examination Results’ tab
Step 3 – Click on the result link you wish to check viz:
MCA (CBCS) II-Semester(Main) & I-Sem (Supply) August 2017
MCA III year I-Sem (Supply); II year II-Sem (Main) & I-Sem(Supply) ; I year II-Sem (Supply) & I-Sem(Supply)July/August 2017
BCTCA III year II-Sem (Makeup) October 2017
BHMCT III year II-Sem (Makeup) October 2017
Step 4 – Enter your 12-digit Hall Ticket number and submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://osmania.ac.in/examination-results.php
Earlier last week, Osmania University had declared results for MA, M.Com, MCJ, MSW and M.Sc II and IV Semester for Regular, Backlog as well as Recounting candidates who had appeared for the exams in the months of May and June 2017.
The results of B.Pharmacy (4/2) (Makeup), B.Tech (Chemical Engineering) and B.Tech (Bio-Tech) were also declared earlier this month.
