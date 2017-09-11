Osmania University MBA (CDE) Semester I & III May-2017 Results Declared on osmania.ac.in
The Osmania University Centre of Distance Education had conducted the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) exams for semester One and Three in the month of May this year.
Representative Image.
Osmania University MBA (CDE) Semester I & III May-2017 have been declared by Osmania University on its official website - osmania.ac.in. The Osmania University Centre of Distance Education had conducted the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) exams for semester One and Three in the month of May this year. Thousands of students pursue Distance Education from Osmania University and students of Semester 1 and 3 who had appeared in its MBA (CDE) May 2017 exams can check their results by following the instructions given below:
How to Check Osmania University MBA (CDE) (I & III) SEM-May-2017 Results?
Step 1: Visit the official website - osmania.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Examination Results tab at the left side of the page
Step 3: It will take you to another page, where you need to click on:
MBA (CDE) (I & III) SEM -May-2017 Results
Step 4: Enter your 10-Digit Hall Ticket Number and Submit
Step 5: Download your Result and take a Print Out
Direct Link: http://osmania.ac.in/res07/20170975.jsp
Candidates can later apply for revaluation or recounting if they find any discrepancy in their marks. Osmania University will issue marksheets and passing certificates shortly. The Varsity had last week released the revaluation results of MBA (MAM) January 2017.
Osmania University is a public state university, located in Hyderabad. It was established in 1918 by the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Osman Ali Khan and derives its name from its founder. It is the third oldest university in Southern India, and the first Indian university to have Urdu as a medium of instruction. The University is one of the largest university systems in India with more than 300,000 students on its campuses and affiliated colleges.
