Osmania University MBA (Tech.Mgmt) Results May/June 2017 Declared on osmania.ac.in
The Osmania University (OU) has declared the MBA Technology Management Results May/ June 2017 on its official website osmania.ac.in. Osmania University offers the MBA – Tech Management program to candidates in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh and the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), New Delhi.
How to check Osmania University MBA (Tech.Mgmt) May/June 2017 Results?
Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in
Step 2: Click the link “Examination Results”
Step 3: Click the link “MBA (Tech. Mgmt) May/June-2017 Results”
Step 4: Enter your 12-digit hall ticket number and Submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a Printout for further reference
Direct Link: http://osmania.ac.in/res07/20170850.jsp
Students who complete one year course are awarded the Post Graduate Diploma in Technology Management (PGD TM) and students who complete two years in the course are awarded the Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Tech-Management. Subject wise marks along with the hall ticket number, name, course, gender etc of the candidates are being published on the results page of Osmania University.
Osmania University is a public state university, located in Hyderabad. It was established in 1918 and named after the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Osman Ali Khan. It is the third oldest university in Southern India, and the first Indian university to have Urdu as a medium of instruction.
As of 2012, the university hosts 3,700 international students from more than 80 nations. The University is one of the largest university systems in India with more than 300,000 students on its campuses and affiliated colleges. It is famous for its faculty of Engineering and Technology, Law, Arts, Sciences, Commerce and Management departments.
