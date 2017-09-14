Osmania University (OU) Ph.D. Eligibility Test-2016 Results out on osmania.ac.in
The candidates who’ve been selected in the provisional list need to get their documents and category certificates (if applicable) verified from the concerned reporting center of Osmania University.
The Osmania University has approximately 3000 Ph.D. scholars pursuing their doctorate in various faculties. 366 scholars were awarded Ph.D. in the previous academic year.
Osmania University OU Ph.D Eligibility Test-2016 Results have been declared by the Osmania University on its official website - osmania.ac.in/.
The Varsity organizes Ph.D. Eligibility Test every year for candidates seeking admissions to Doctorate or Ph.D. in subjects of various faculties like Science, Technology, Pharmacy, Engineering, Informatics Arts, Commerce, Management, Education, Law, Social Sciences and Oriental Languages.
A large number of candidates had appeared in the OU Ph.D. Eligibility Test-2016 and can check their results by following the instructions below:
How to Check OU Ph.D. Eligibility Test-2016 Results?
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://osmania.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on Ph.D. Eligibility Test-2016 Results under the News section
Step 3: Click on the Subject for which you had applied for a Doctorate
Step 4: CTRL+F with your Hall Ticket Number
Step 5: If you’ve made it to the list, you can download and save the pdf for further reference
