Osmania University OUCET Second Phase Allotment Results 2017 Expected After 2PM Today on ouadmissions.com
The Online Registration Process and Exercising of Web Options for the eligible candidates of CET were conducted from 13th July to 16th July 2017.
The Osmania University OUCET Second Phase Allotment Results 2017 are likely to be declared by OU after 2PM today, i.e. 19th August 2017 as per a notification on its official website - oucet.ouadmissions.com. The Online Registration Process and Exercising of Web Options for the eligible candidates of CET were conducted from 13th July to 16th July 2017. The University released the 1st Phase Seat Allotment Results on 22nd July 2017. The exercising of 2nd Phase of web options for all the qualified candidates of OUCET-2017 was open from 9th August to 12th August 2017.
The candidates who were waiting for the results can check their allotment status by following the instructions given below:
How to Check OUCET 2017 2nd Phase Allotment Results?
Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University - ouadmissions.com
Step 2: Click on the link “OUCET - 2017 Second Phase Allotment Results”
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Password
Step 4: Download the Allotment List and check your allotted College and Stream
Step 5: Take a Print Out of the Allotment Letter for further reference
The Manual Counseling for OUCET - 2017 for admissions to M.P.Ed. is scheduled for 24th August 2017 at 9:30 AM at the Directorate of Admissions office of Osmania University and the Manual Counseling for all other Post Graduate Diploma courses will be held on 28th August 2017 at 9:30 AM. Candidates can check the official website regularly to know the counseling schedules.
The Osmania University conducts Osmania University Common Entrance Tests (OUCET) every year for candidates seeking admissions into various PG, PG Diploma and 5-Year Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru Universities of the region.
