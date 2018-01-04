Osmania University PGDBM-PGDTCP 2017 Results Declared at osmania.ac.in, Check Now!
Osmania University had conducted the examination for Post Graduate Diploma Business Management (PGDBM) (both old and new) as well as for Post Graduate Diploma in Town and City Planning (PGDTCP) in August 2017, last year.
Screenshot taken from the official website of Osmania University.
Osmania University PGDBM - PGDTCP 2017 Results have been declared by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on its official website - osmania.ac.in.
OU had conducted the examination for Post Graduate Diploma Business Management (PGDBM) (both old and new) as well as for Post Graduate Diploma in Town and City Planning (PGDTCP) in August 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result now by following the instructions given below:
How to check Osmania University PGDBM - PGDTCP 2017 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://osmania.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Examination Results’ tab at the left hand side of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on the exam result notification that reads,
PGDBM (New) Aug-2017 Results
Direct Link - http://osmania.ac.in/res07/20180131.jsp
PGDBM (Old) Aug-2017 Results
Direct Link - http://osmania.ac.in/res07/20180132.jsp
PGDTCP Aug-2017 Results
Direct Link - http://osmania.ac.in/res07/20180133.jsp
Step 4 – Enter your 10-12 digit hall ticket number and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
The varsity had released the results of M.Ed. IV Semester and I/II/III Semester October 2017 and UG September 2017 for BA, B.Com, B.Sc and BBA exams for supplementary, vocational, honors and CDE earlier this week.
Due to heavy rush on the website, it might not respond or get slow, candidates are suggested to be patient and retry after some time.
More results are expected in the upcoming week from Osmania University, however these exam results are for the immediate intimation of the candidates only. Official mark sheets and score cards will be released by the varsity and handed over to respective departments in due course of time.
The varsity had released the results of M.Ed. IV Semester and I/II/III Semester October 2017 and UG September 2017 for BA, B.Com, B.Sc and BBA exams for supplementary, vocational, honors and CDE earlier this week.
Due to heavy rush on the website, it might not respond or get slow, candidates are suggested to be patient and retry after some time.
More results are expected in the upcoming week from Osmania University, however these exam results are for the immediate intimation of the candidates only. Official mark sheets and score cards will be released by the varsity and handed over to respective departments in due course of time.
