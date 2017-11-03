Osmania University Ph.D Programme Admissions Begin; Apply Before Dec 2nd 2017
Applicants need to send a Demand Draft of ₹250 registration fee along with the OU Ph.D Programme application form on or before the last date – December 2nd 2017.
Candidates interested in pursuing research programme for disciplines like Arts, Social Sciences, Science, Commerce, Law, Management, Education, Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Informatics and Oriental Languages can apply for the OU Ph.D
Osmania University Ph.D Programme Admissions notification has been released by the Osmania University on its official website - osmania.ac.in. Candidates interested in pursuing research programme for disciplines like Arts, Social Sciences, Science, Commerce, Law, Management, Education, Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Informatics and Oriental Languages can apply for the OU Ph.D on or before the last date – December 2nd 2017.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates applying for Osmania University Ph.D Programme must possess a Post Graduate degree either through regular or distance education, with at least 55% marks or equivalent CGPA for General Candidates and 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in the case of SC/ST category candidates.
The applicants must have qualified the NET/ SET-TS/ AP/ JEST/ GATE/ GPAT/ Ph.D. Eligibility Test - 2016 in the concerned subject they are applying for, conducted by Osmania University or the candidate must have an M.Phil. degree through regular mode of education or a Ph.D. in an allied subject.
Candidates must read through the official notification for Osmania University Ph.D Programme Admissions before applying for the same.
Osmania University Ph.D Programme Admissions Official Notification:
http://www.osmania.ac.in/phdadmissionnotification2017/Ph.D.admNotification.pdf
Registration Fee:
Applicants need to send a Demand Draft of ₹250 registration fee along with the OU Ph.D Programme application form on or before the last date – December 2nd 2017. The Demand Draft must be drawn in favor of Dean of the concerned faculty of Osmania University that you are applying for and must be payable at Hyderabad. The application should be submitted with the DD on working days between 11AM to 4PM.
How to Apply for Osmania University Ph.D Programme?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - osmania.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admission Notification for Ph.D Programme’ notification
It will take you to: http://www.osmania.ac.in/phdadmnotification.php
Step 3 – Download the ‘Application Form’
Step 4 – Take a print out and fill it to submit before the due date
