1-min read

Osmania University Releases OU Degree Supplementary Exam Dates TimeTable Oct/Nov 2017 on osmania.ac.in

Osmania University will soon release the Hall Tickets for the supplementary exams which will contain the exam venue and other crucial details.

Updated:September 19, 2017, 4:18 PM IST
Osmania University Releases OU Degree Supplementary Exam Dates TimeTable Oct/Nov 2017 on osmania.ac.in
Screenshot taken from the official website of Osmania University.
Osmania University has released the time table for its various Undergraduate streams’ UG B.A.B.Com.B.Sc.B.B.A.B.S.W. 1st, 2nd & 3rd-year supplementary exams for October / November 2017 on its official website - http://www.osmania.ac.in.

OU will commence the supplementary examination from 5th October 2017 until 9th November 2017. Osmania University will soon release the Hall Tickets for these Supplementary exams which the candidates need to furnish on the date of the exam that they are appearing for. Candidates who had filed for the OU UG B.A.B.Com.B.Sc.B.B.A.B.S.W. regular or vocational supplementary exams can follow the guidelines below to check the exam dates of their specific subject.

How to Check Osmania University OU Degree Supplementary Exam Date?

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.osmania.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Examination Time-table under Examination tab on the navigation bar
Step 3: Click on UG (B.A.B.Com.B.Sc.B.B.A.B.S.W. ) Regular, ,CDE Supplementary Examinations 2017
Step 4: Download the examination schedule of your relevant stream and take a Print Out for future reference
Direct Link: http://www.osmania.ac.in/examination-timetables.php

The Osmania University had conducted the regular and vocational exams in the month of June. The results for the same were declared in the month of July and candidates who could not clear exams had applied for Supplementary exams.

The supplementary exams will be conducted in two shifts, viz – morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30pm and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates need to attentively check their specific exam date and time slot according to their Year, Stream and Subject.

Osmania University will soon release the Hall Tickets for the supplementary exams which will contain the exam venue and other crucial details.
