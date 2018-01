Osmania University UG September Supply Exam Result 2017 for BA/BCom/BSc/BBA declared at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University UG September Exam Results 2017 for BA, B.Com, B.Sc and BBA have been declared by the Osmania University on its official website - osmania.ac.in. The varsity has released the results for the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Business Administration streams for Supply, Vocational, Honors and CDE examinations held in September 2017.Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their results now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://osmania.ac.in/ Step 2 – Click on the ‘Examination Results’ tab at the left hand side of the homepageStep 3 – Click on the exam result notification that reads, “UG(BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA) (Suppl) Sept-2017 Results” Step 4 – Click on the exam result you wish to check for viz:Step 5 – Enter your 10-12 digit hall ticket number and click on SubmitStep 6 – Download your result and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link - http://www.osmania.ac.in/ugsuppl2017/index.htmThe results are also available on third party websites like http://www.manabadi.com /, http://www.vidyavision.com /, http://www.schools9.com Earlier last week, Osmania University had declared the results of BHMCT III Year II-Sem (Makeup) held in October 2017, BCTCA III Year II-Sem (Makeup) held in October 2017, MCA III Year I-Sem (Supply); II Year II-Sem (Main) & I-Sem(Supply); I Year II-Sem (Supply) & I-Sem (Supply) held in the months of July and August 2017 and of MCA (CBCS) II-Semester (Main) & I-Sem (Supply) held in the month of August 2017.