OTET 2017 Admit Card Available on bseodisha.ac.in
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be holding OTET 2017 on September 29 and candidates need to carry the e-admit cards on the exam day.
The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2017 admit cards have been released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on its official website - bseodisha.ac.in.
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be holding OTET 2017 on 29th September 2017 and candidates need to carry the e-admit cards on the exam day. The BSE Odisha has clearly notified on its website that no separate Admit Cards will be made available in hard copy.
Candidates who had registered for OTET 2017 can follow the instructions below to download their admit cards.
How to Download OTET 2017 Admit Card?
Step 1: Visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Click on OTET 2017 Admit Card link notification on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number, Email id to Login
Step 4: Download your OTET Admit Card from your profile
Step 5: Take a Print Out for the exam day
Direct Link: http://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/otet-admit-card-2017/admit-card.htm
Candidates will get to know their exam venue and other related details from the Admit Card window itself. Also, if there’s any discrepancy in the admit card, a candidate must immediately get in touch with Board of Secondary Education, Cuttack-1, Odisha to avoid last minute hassle.
The BSE Odisha will conduct OTET 2017 exam in two shifts viz morning and afternoon. Both the exams - Paper-I and Paper-II will have questions based on Child Pedagogy and development, one regional language viz Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Telugu or Urdu) and General English.
Paper-I – 10AM to 12:30PM
The Paper-I candidates will get questions from Mathematics as well as Environmental Science
Paper-II – 2PM to 4:30PM
Candidates appearing for Paper-II will have a choice to choose between either
1. Mathematics and Science section
or
2. Social Studies
