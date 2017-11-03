Out on Bail, Actor Dileep Writes to Kerala Govt for CBI Probe Into Actress Abduction Case

Malayalam actor Dileep has sought a CBI probe into the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress, a case in which he was granted bail last month.In a 12-page letter to the state Home Secretary, Dileep said the charges against him were part of a “conspiracy” and sought an investigation without the officers currently involved in the case. The letter was given to the Home Secretary on October 18.The abduction of the popular actress took place in February when she was on way from Thrissur to Kochi.She was taken around in her vehicle forcefully and allegedly molested for about two hours before being dumped near an actor-director's home.The key accused — Pulsar Suni and his accomplices involved in the actual abduction — were arrested a week later. After detailed questioning, police unearthed a conspiracy angle in the abduction and arrested Dileep.