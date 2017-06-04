Out on Bail Vijay Mallya, Sitting in the VIP Stand, Enjoys India-Pak Clash at Edgbaston
TV cameras spotted a suited Vijay Mallya, basking in the sun, sitting in the VIP stand and enjoying the India-Pakistan clash at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England. (Photo: CNN-News 18 TV grab)
Edgbaston/ New Delhi: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, was on Sunday spotted at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham watching the India-Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy. TV cameras spotted a suited Mallya, basking in the sun, sitting in the VIP stand and enjoying the cricket.
Mallya has been declared an absconder in India.
According to Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the hearing on the issue of Mallya's extradition from the UK has been deferred to June 13.
The CPS will be arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities when the fugitive businessman's extradition case comes up for hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on June 13. The hearing was earlier scheduled for May 17.
The Enforcement Directorate had earlier said that part of IDBI Bank Ltd's loan towards Kingfisher Airlines was diverted by Mallya to shell companies in six nations to acquire assets. Mallya left India on 2 March 2016.
On April 18, Mallya had been arrested by the Scotland Yard in London and produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court where he was granted conditional bail pending deposit of £650,000 prior to his release from custody.
ALSO READ: Mallya Mails Show UPA Era Secretary May Have Helped Kingfisher Get Loans
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Says Players' Safety Top Priority After London Attack
- Big B Walks Down The Memory On His Wedding Anniversary With Jaya
- India v Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit, Dhawan Continue Magical Run
- Jim Sarbh to Rasika Dugal: Offbeat Actors To Look Out For in 2017
- Ola and Sehwag Join Hands to Tackle Traffic Congestion with #FarakPadtaHai