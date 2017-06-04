Out on Bail Vijay Mallya, Sitting in the VIP Stand, Enjoys India-Pak Clash at Edgbaston

Edgbaston/ New Delhi: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on bank loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, was on Sunday spotted at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham watching the India-Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy. TV cameras spotted a suited Mallya, basking in the sun, sitting in the VIP stand and enjoying the cricket.

Mallya has been declared an absconder in India.

According to Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the hearing on the issue of Mallya's extradition from the UK has been deferred to June 13.

The CPS will be arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities when the fugitive businessman's extradition case comes up for hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on June 13. The hearing was earlier scheduled for May 17.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier said that part of IDBI Bank Ltd's loan towards Kingfisher Airlines was diverted by Mallya to shell companies in six nations to acquire assets. Mallya left India on 2 March 2016.

On April 18, Mallya had been arrested by the Scotland Yard in London and produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court where he was granted conditional bail pending deposit of £650,000 prior to his release from custody.

