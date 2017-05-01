Over 100 Fall Sick After Consuming Sweets in Bihar Wedding

Bihar: More than 100 people fell sick after consuming sweets served at a wedding ceremony in Supaul district on Sunday night. No police case has been registered so far, but the caterer who was managing the event is said to be absconding.

“80 people have been admitted. The rest of them were discharged after initial examination,” said Dr. Birendra Prasad, hospital superintendent.

According to locals, guests from the groom’s side were offered sweet boxes when they entered the venue.

“Soon after consuming the sweets, the guests complained of stomach ache and started vomiting. This alerted everyone else and they all dumped the other boxes,” said Ramchandra Paswan, a local.