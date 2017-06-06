GET APP News18 APP
Over 150 People Fall Ill After Iftar at a Madrassa in UP

PTI

Updated: June 6, 2017, 11:02 AM IST
A worker busy in preparing vermicelli (sevai) at a sweet shop on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan. (Image: PTI)

Bahraich: At least 175 people fell ill, allegedly due to food poisoning, after breaking their daily Ramzan fast at a madrassa in Harwatand village, police said on Tuesday.

After the 'iftar' at the madrassa in Huzurpur area on Monday, several locals complained of uneasiness and started vomiting, police said.

They were rushed to the hospital from where many of them were discharged after treatment. No one is stated to be seriously ill.

Suspecting a case of food poisoning, police have collected food samples that will be sent for examination.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 11:02 AM IST
