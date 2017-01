Over '3 cr' People Formed Human Chain Supporting Prohibition in Bihar: Nitish

Patna: Over three crore people participated in the human chain formed on Saturday in Bihar in support of prohibition, which was beyond expectation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

"As per reports reaching from across the state, more than three crore citizens participated in the human chain programme today (Saturday)," Kumar told reporters hours after the event.

The 'unexpected' rush of participants resulted in increase in distance on determined route of human chain to 11,400 km, he said.

Initially it was estimated that more than two crore citizens would participate in the human chain in a distance of 11,292 km.

The CM began the human chain by joining hands with RJD President Lalu Prasad on the one side and State Assembly Speaker Vijay Chaudhary on the other side for 45 minutes from 12:15 PM to 1 PM.

From Gandhi Maidan the human chain branched into different directions to go across the state.

"The Bihar population at present would have been in between 11 to 12 crore and out of this more than 3 crore coming on streets to form human chain clearly shows that people of Bihar have taken a vow against liquor," the CM said.

Taking pleasure in successful organisation of the mammoth programme, Kumar said directions of the Patna High Court was taken care of and no hindrance was caused in running of essential services.

Asked if the state government would stake claim to Guinness book of world record for registration of largest human chain in world so far, Kumar said "why shall we make any claim...if Guinness book has to remain Guinness book it itself will take notice of this congregation of people in form of

human chain."

As per official records, today's human chain in Bihar has surpassed the 1050 km long human chain formed in Bangladesh in 2004.