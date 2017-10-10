Over 300 Children Fall Ill in UP's Shamli After Inhaling Poisonous Gas

More than 300 children have fallen ill in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district after inhaling poisonous gas emitted by chemicals used to dispose of waste from a nearby sugar mill.The children were rushed to a nearby hospital, but no casualties have been reported yet. However, doctors said some of the kids are in a critical condition.Waste from Sir Shadi Lal Sugar Mill was dumped near the road. The students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir and Saraswati High School, which are also located on the same stretch on Budhana Road, complained of stomach ache, nausea and burning sensation in their eyes after inhaling the gasses emitted by the chemicals.While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the matter, parents of the affected students have demanded strict action against the sugar mill’s employees and owners."We have come to know that similar incidents had taken place in the past. A probe is on and strict action will be taken against those responsible," ADG, Meerut zone, Prashant Kumar said.He said all the children are safe and are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.Principal Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi told PTI here that "The CM has ordered a probe into the Shamli incident by Commissioner Saharanpur and directed the DM and all local officers to provide all possible help to the affected children."