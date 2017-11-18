Over 50 MP MLAs Ask CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Stop Padmavati's Release in the State

The opposition towards screening of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has gathered steam in Madhya Pradesh, as over 50 MLAs have asked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to stop the movie’s release in the state.As Karni Sena, the volunteer group from the Rajput Community, continued to raise their pitch against the movie, the MLAs, led by BJP’s Satyapal Singh raised their apprehension before CM Chouhan in a meeting held on Friday evening.Singh claims that the film’s release could create law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh as there was “widespread resentment against the tampering of facts” in the movie, which is based on the life of Rajput queen Padmavati.“We have raised the matter with CM Chouhan. He has assured us that the he will meet the Rajput delegation on November 20 to know their concerns,” said Singh.“Queen Padmavati was a woman of high character, integrity and dignity. Her low depiction for the sake of entertainment is not acceptable,” said BJP MLA from Indore, Usha Thakur.The Karni Sena had recently handed over a memorandum to Chief Secretary BP Singh, seeking a ban on the movie in MP over tampering of facts to malign the history of Rajputs. The community has warned of a massive agitation if the movie releases in the state.