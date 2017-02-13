‘Over 5,000 government-run Schools Sans Potable Water in MP’

Bhopal:If the dearth of teachers in Primary and Middle Schools of Madhya Pradesh wasn't enough, another crisis has befallen them. There are 5,116 government-run schools in the state without potable water for the pupils, who are either required to bring water from their homes or look for alternate sources.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra, which governs the government-run schools till class VIII in Madhya Pradesh, had recently sought a report of schools without drinking water facility.

According to the shocking numbers received by Rajya Shiksha Kendra, rural schools in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh are the worst performers when it comes to offering potable water. As many as 416 schools do not have this facility in the district.

Sheela Dahima, Addl Mission Director RSK said that district coordinators were asked to send reports of school not having drinking water. “District Education Officers of these districts have been asked to look into the problem and ensure availability of drinking water before the onset of summer,” she added.

Tikamgarh district, however, fared well. Barring two schools, almost all the schools have drinking water for the students.

Even major cities were no exception as 11 schools in Bhopal, 17 in Jabalpur, and a staggering 103 in Indore feature in the list sent to the Kendra.

Among others, Anuppur, Betul, Dindori, Sagar, Dhar, Hoshangabad, Katni, Shahdol, Umaria, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Datia, Jhabua, Mandla and others, too, find mention in the list.

In all, there are 83,945 primary schools, 30,417 middle schools, 3,825 high schools and 4,733 higher secondary schools run by the government.

In 2013, there were 36,000 vacant posts for teachers, but after a recruitment drive, the number had come down to 18,000. By 2016, however, the number has gone up to 41,000, officers at RSK said.