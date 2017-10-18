Over 80% Delhi Residents Won't Burn Firecrackers, Says Survey

Over 80% of Delhiites are willing to abide by the Supreme Court ban on firecrackers and not burn crackers on Diwali.Some have also come out to say that though they wish to burn crackers but would not do so because of the Supreme Court ban, according to a LocalCircles survey.The study conducted across Delhi-NCR to understand how the citizens are taking to the ban, sees an astonishing 87% respondents saying they won’t indulge in burning crackers.Only 5% of the 4,600 people who took part in the survey, said they already have crackers in their possession and would still burn them, despite a ban. Another 8% said that they know how to get firecrackers illegally and “would like” to burn them.Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world with air pollution levels in the region shooting above the safety limits as mentioned by WHO. Diwali is particularly a worse time for Delhi-NCR, which sees Diwali celebrations in an extravagant way.The pollution usually goes up by five-times around Diwali and even 10 times due to excessive use of firecrackers combined with the crop burning phenomenon observed in Punjab and Haryana.The Supreme Court, in an order on September 12, banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Dussehra and Diwali, with an emphasis on "health of children should be of foremost concern in this regard".The LocalCircles report reads: “The second poll was conducted in Gurgaon where 72% said they will not be burning crackers this Diwali, 18% said they would like to burn but won’t burn since they are not available, 5% said they will definitely burn crackers and have already got them and another 5% said they will like to burn crackers and know where to get them from. 1,637 Gurgaon residents voted on this poll.”The survey in Noida also drew a similar response from 80% of the population, who said they won’t burn firecrackers and another 10% said they won’t as crackers won’t be available in the market. 1,642 Noida residents voted on this poll.