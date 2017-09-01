Over 90 Lakh Cattle in MP to Get UID Numbers of Their Own

: Over 90 lakh cattle in Madhya Pradesh are set to get their own Aadhar-like unique identification numbers.The state would be the first in the country to start work on a pilot project of this Centrally-sponsored scheme."Over 90 lakh dairy animals in Madhya Pradesh are to be tagged with a 12-digit Unique Identification (UID) number under the Centre-sponsored National Mission on Bovine Productivity. The work is underway across the state on a pilot basis," said Dr HBS Bhadoria, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Pashudhan Evam Kukkut Vikas Nigam (MP State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation)."After obtaining information about the animal in a prescribed form, it would be uploaded through a software (in online database). The target is to put UID tags on 7.5 lakh cattle per month. As many as 1,085 cattle have already been tagged in Malwa region," he said.A yellow tag bearing UID number would be tied to the animal's ear. Some 3,600 employees of the Animal Husbandry Department would do this job.By official estimate, there are 54 lakh cows alongwith other milch animals in Madhya Pradesh.Through the UID number, information such as the animal's date of birth, location, milk yield, reproductive details and health data would become accessible online.It will also help keep a check on illegal slaughter and transportation of animals, said an official.Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board is the nodal agency for the project.