Overcrowding at Opposition Press Meet Leaves Some Media Out
File photo of Opposition meeting
New Delhi: Many media persons could not enter the venue of the joint press conference by eight opposition political parties on Tuesday as police barred many from entering due to the overcrowding in the hall.
It led to chaos outside the hall at the Constitution Club of India where at least 30-40 journalists were stopped.
The press meet was supposed to begin at 3 p.m. but it started about half an hour late. However by 3 p.m., the hall was already packed.
"Many of us could not enter the hall as there was complete chaos. There was also verbal duel with police outside the hall. It was total mismanagement. As many as 30 mediapersons could not enter the venue," said a senior print journalist.
As Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi started addressing the media, media persons outside were heard shouting and screaming.
