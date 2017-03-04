Overnight Operation in Kashmir's Shopian District Called off

Srinagar: The overnight operation in south Kashmir's Shopian district was called off on Saturday morning after the militants managed to flee the encounter site. The police and other forces used tear smoke shells to ward off hundreds of protesters who had stormed the operation site.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chillipora village of the district last night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said a gunfight broke out between the two sides as the security forces were closing on the militants' positions. The exchange of fire between the two sides ended late last night but the security forces did not lift the cordon with the aim of stopping the militants from fleeing.

"House to house searches were launched at day break on Saturday but no arrests were made. The militants had apparently managed to escape last night itself," the official said. There were no casualties reported in the encounter.

