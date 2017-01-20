Owaisi, Poonawala Jump into Jallikattu Row, Link it to Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday waded into the Jallikattu ban controversy and linked it to the debate surrounding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Owaisi aired his views on Twitter where he said that no uniform law can be imposed in India as people don't have a single culture.

#Jallikattuprotest Lesson for Hindutva forces,Uniform Civil Code cannot be "imposed"this nation cannot have one CULTURE we celebrate all — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 20, 2017

On Thursday, Congress leader Shehzad Poonawala too attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the UCC and said that surgical strike against Jallikattu must be fought unitedly.

Modi is proUniformCivilCode which will end ALL cultural customs..must fight this SurgicalStrike agst Jallikattu unitedly #Marina @Akshita_N https://t.co/qvKJe4IorF — Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) January 19, 2017

The AIMIM president had earlier said that Uniform Civil Code is "not good" for the diversity and pluralism of this country as both these are the ethos of this nation.

Uniform civil code is a proposal to replace personal laws based on religion and customs with a common set of laws governing every Indian citizen.

It is #MuslimsForJallikattu #IndiansForJallikattu not just #tamilsforjallikattu We stand with Tamil brothers & sisters for their rights 5/n https://t.co/rcAJlSt7yA — Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) January 19, 2017

In October last year, Law Commission prepared and circulated a questionnaire seeking opinion of stakeholders for the implementation of UCC.

Reacting to the issue, BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao said that Owaisi is just trying to to use this issue of Jallikattu for political gains.

"Jallikattu is a cultural issue, a Tamil issue. Why bring religion into it," GVL added.