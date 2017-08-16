GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Woman in Bengaluru, Caught on Camera

A CCTV video has come to light showing a woman being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at around 6:30 am in MS Ramaiah Nagar locality of the city.

Nagarjun Dwarakanath | CNN-News18

Updated:August 16, 2017, 10:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: The dog menace in Bengaluru is getting worse with reports of a pack of stray dogs attacking locals.

The surveillance video shows a woman walking and suddenly around 10 to 12 dogs pounce on her and force her to fall down on the street.

At least three people were badly injured in separate incidents in the same locality, close to the upmarket Dollars Colony and a government referral hospital.

Locals have now complained to the municipality, after which the mayor of Bengaluru has promised action in a day.


