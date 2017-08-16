Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Woman in Bengaluru, Caught on Camera

The dog menace in Bengaluru is getting worse with reports of a pack of stray dogs attacking locals.A CCTV video has come to light showing a woman being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at around 6:30 am in MS Ramaiah Nagar locality of the city.The surveillance video shows a woman walking and suddenly around 10 to 12 dogs pounce on her and force her to fall down on the street.At least three people were badly injured in separate incidents in the same locality, close to the upmarket Dollars Colony and a government referral hospital.Locals have now complained to the municipality, after which the mayor of Bengaluru has promised action in a day.