Padma Awards: Unsung Heroes Like 'Doctor Dadi' Share the Spotlight
Representative image of the Padma award
New Delhi: Sakshi Malik, Virat Kohli and Dipa Karmakar lead the list of Padma Shri awardees this year. But, the real heroes of this year's Padma list are achievers whom the government calls, “unsung heroes”. Almost 50% of the total awardees are achievers who had not been recognised so far.
The oldest Woman Kalaripayattu (martial art form) exponent, Meenakshi Amma, affectionately called ‘Granny with the Sword’, Daripalli Ramaiah or the ‘Tree Man of Telangana' who has planted over one crore trees in his lifetime, Dr Subrato Das of Gujarat who provides emergency treatment on highways, and Doctor Dadi aka Dr Bhakti Yadav, a 91-year-old gynecologist who has been serving the poor for free for over 60 years are some of the achievers recognised by the government this year.
"These are the people for whom no recommendation came. Our own research team dug out information about them, cross-checked with local district officials and then sent it to Padma Committee for consideration," Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told CNN-News18.
The government had opened up Padma nominations and recommendations by inviting applications online too this year.
Among the Padma Vibhusan awardees are politicians Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi and the late Sunder Lal Patwa.
Wahida Rehman, S Gurumurthy and 17 others, including Home and Cabinet secretaries, were part of the Padma Committee this year.
Here's a look at the complete Padma awards list:
|PADMA VIBHUSHAN
|Name
|Field
|State
|1.
|K J Yesudas
|Art-Music
|Kerala
|2.
|Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
|Others-Spiritualism
|Tamil Nadu
|3.
|Sharad Pawar
|Public Affairs
|Maharashtra
|4.
|Murli Manohar Joshi
|Public Affairs
|Uttar Pradesh
|5.
|Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao
|Science & Engineering
|Karnataka
|6.
|Late Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Madhya Pradesh
|7.
|Late PA Sangma
|Public Affairs
|Meghalaya
|(Posthumous)
|PADMA BHUSHAN
|Name
|Field
|State
|8.
|Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
|Art-Music
|Rajasthan
|9.
|Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad Dwivedi
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|10.
|Tehemton Udwadia
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|11.
|Ratna Sundar Maharaj
|Others-Spiritualism
|Gujarat
|12.
|Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati
|Others-Yoga
|Bihar
|13.
|H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner)
|Literature & Education
|Thailand
|14.
|Late Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous)
|Literature & Education –Journalism
|Tamil Nadu
|Padma Shri
|Name
|Field
|State
|15.
|Basanti Bisht
|Art-Music
|Uttarakhand
|16.
|Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair
|Art-Dance
|Kerala
|17.
|Aruna Mohanty
|Art-Dance
|Odisha
|18.
|Bharathi Vishnuvardhan
|Art-Cinema
|Karnataka
|19.
|Sadhu Meher
|Art-Cinema
|Odisha
|20.
|T K Murthy
|Art-Music
|Tamil Nadu
|21.
|Laishram Birendrakumar Singh
|Art-Music
|Manipur
|22.
|Krishna Ram Chaudhary
|Art-Music
|Uttar Pradesh
|23.
|Baoa Devi
|Art-Painting
|Bihar
|24.
|Tilak Gitai
|Art-Painting
|Rajasthan
|25.
|Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri Rao
|Art-Sculpture
|Telangana
|26.
|Jitendra Haripal
|Art-Music
|Odisha
|27.
|Kailash Kher
|Art-Music
|Maharashtra
|28.
|Parassala B Ponnammal
|Art-Music
|Kerala
|29.
|Sukri Bommagowda
|Art-Music
|Karnataka
|30.
|Mukund Nayak
|Art-Music
|Jharkhand
|31.
|Purushottam Upadhyay
|Art-Music
|Gujarat
|32.
|Anuradha Paudwal
|Art-Music
|Maharashtra
|33.
|Wareppa Naba Nil
|Art-Theatre
|Manipur
|34.
|Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary
|Civil Service
|Telangana
|35.
|T.K. Viswanathan
|Civil Service
|Haryana
|36.
|Kanwal Sibal
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|37.
|Birkha Bahadur Limboo Muringla
|Literature & Education
|Sikkim
|38.
|Eli Ahmed
|Literature & Education
|Assam
|39.
|Dr. Narendra Kohli
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|40.
|Prof. G. Venkatasubbiah
|Literature & Education
|Karnataka
|41.
|Akkitham Achyuthan Namboothiri
|Literature & Education
|Kerala
|42.
|Kashi Nath Pandita
|Literature & Education
|Jammu & Kashmir
|43.
|Chamu Krishna Shastry
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|44.
|Harihar Kripalu Tripathi
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|45.
|Michel Danino
|Literature & Education
|Tamil Nadu
|46.
|Punam Suri
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|47.
|VG Patel
|Literature & Education
|Gujarat
|48.
|V Koteswaramma
|Literature & Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|49.
|Balbir Dutt
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|Jharkhand
|50.
|Bhawana Somaaya
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|Maharashtra
|51.
|Vishnu Pandya
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|Gujarat
|52.
|Dr. Subroto Das
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|53.
|Dr. (Smt.) Bhakti Yadav
|Medicine
|Madhya Pradesh
|54.
|Dr. Mohammed Abdul Waheed
|Medicine
|Telangana
|55.
|Dr. Madan Madhav Godbole
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|56.
|Dr. Devendra Dayabhai Patel
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|57.
|Prof. Harkishan Singh
|Medicine
|Chandigarh
|58.
|Dr. Mukut Minz
|Medicine
|Chandigarh
|59.
|Arun Kumar Sharma
|Others-Archaeology
|Chhattisgarh
|60.
|Sanjeev Kapoor
|Others-Culinary
|Maharashtra
|61.
|Meenakshi Amma
|Others-Martial Art
|Kerala
|62.
|Genabhai Dargabhai Patel
|Others-Agriculture
|Gujarat
|63.
|Chandrakant Pithawa
|Science & Engineering
|Telangana
|64.
|Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray
|Science & Engineering
|West Bengal
|65.
|Chintakindi Mallesham
|Science & Engineering
|Andhra Pradesh
|66.
|Jitendra Nath Goswami
|Science & Engineering
|Assam
|67.
|Daripalli Ramaiah
|Social Work
|Telangana
|68.
|Girish Bhardwaj
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|69.
|Karimul Hak
|Social Work
|West Bengal
|70.
|Bipin Ganatra
|Social Work
|West Bengal
|71.
|Nivedita Raghunath Bhide
|Social work
|Tamil Nadu
|72.
|Appasaheb Dharmadhikari
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|73.
|Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal
|Social Work
|Punjab
|74.
|Virat Kohli
|Sports-Cricket
|Delhi
|75.
|Shekar Naik
|Sports-Cricket
|Karnataka
|76.
|Vikasa Gowda
|Sports-Discus Throw
|Karnataka
|77.
|Deepa Malik
|Sports-Athletics
|Haryana
|78.
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Sports-Athletics
|Tamil Nadu
|79.
|Dipa Karmakar
|Sports-Gymnastics
|Tripura
|80.
|P R Shreejesh
|Sports-Hockey
|Kerala
|81.
|Sakshi Malik
|Sports-Wrestling
|Haryana
|82.
|Mohan Reddy Venkatrama Bodanapu
|Trade & Industry
|Telangana
|83.
|Imrat Khan (NRI/PIO)
|Art-Music
|USA
|84.
|Anant Agarwal (NRI/PIO)
|Literature & Education
|USA
|85.
|H.R. Shah (NRI/PIO)
|Literature & Education-Journalism
|USA
|86.
|Late (Smt.) Suniti Solomon (Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|87.
|Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya (Posthumous)
|Others-Archaeology
|West Bengal
|88.
|Dr. Mapuskar (Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|89.
|Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner)
|Social Work
|Nepal