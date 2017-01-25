»
Padma Awards: Unsung Heroes Like 'Doctor Dadi' Share the Spotlight

Representative image of the Padma award

New Delhi: Sakshi Malik, Virat Kohli and Dipa Karmakar lead the list of Padma Shri awardees this year. But, the real heroes of this year's Padma list are achievers whom the government calls, “unsung heroes”. Almost 50% of the total awardees are achievers who had not been recognised so far.

The oldest Woman Kalaripayattu (martial art form) exponent, Meenakshi Amma, affectionately called ‘Granny with the Sword’, Daripalli Ramaiah or the ‘Tree Man of Telangana' who has planted over one crore trees in his lifetime, Dr Subrato Das of Gujarat who provides emergency treatment on highways, and Doctor Dadi aka Dr Bhakti Yadav, a 91-year-old gynecologist who has been serving the poor for free for over 60 years are some of the achievers recognised by the government this year.

"These are the people for whom no recommendation came. Our own research team dug out information about them, cross-checked with local district officials and then sent it to Padma Committee for consideration," Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told CNN-News18.

The government had opened up Padma nominations and recommendations by inviting applications online too this year.

Among the Padma Vibhusan awardees are politicians Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi and the late Sunder Lal Patwa.

Wahida Rehman, S Gurumurthy and 17 others, including Home and Cabinet secretaries, were part of the Padma Committee this year.

Here's a look at the complete Padma awards list:

PADMA VIBHUSHAN
NameFieldState
1.K J YesudasArt-MusicKerala
2.Sadhguru Jaggi VasudevOthers-SpiritualismTamil Nadu
3.Sharad PawarPublic AffairsMaharashtra
4.Murli Manohar JoshiPublic AffairsUttar Pradesh
5.Prof. Udipi Ramachandra RaoScience & EngineeringKarnataka
6.Late Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous)Public AffairsMadhya Pradesh
7.Late PA SangmaPublic AffairsMeghalaya
(Posthumous)
PADMA BHUSHAN
NameFieldState
8.Vishwa Mohan BhattArt-MusicRajasthan
9.Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad DwivediLiterature & EducationUttar Pradesh
10.Tehemton UdwadiaMedicineMaharashtra
11.Ratna Sundar MaharajOthers-SpiritualismGujarat
12.Swami Niranjana Nanda SaraswatiOthers-YogaBihar
13.H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner)Literature & EducationThailand
14.Late Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous)Literature & Education –JournalismTamil Nadu
Padma Shri
NameFieldState
15.Basanti BishtArt-MusicUttarakhand
16.Chemanchery Kunhiraman NairArt-DanceKerala
17.Aruna MohantyArt-DanceOdisha
18.Bharathi VishnuvardhanArt-CinemaKarnataka
19.Sadhu MeherArt-CinemaOdisha
20.T K MurthyArt-MusicTamil Nadu
21.Laishram Birendrakumar SinghArt-MusicManipur
22.Krishna Ram ChaudharyArt-MusicUttar Pradesh
23.Baoa DeviArt-PaintingBihar
24.Tilak GitaiArt-PaintingRajasthan
25.Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri RaoArt-SculptureTelangana
26.Jitendra HaripalArt-MusicOdisha
27.Kailash KherArt-MusicMaharashtra
28.Parassala B PonnammalArt-MusicKerala
29.Sukri BommagowdaArt-MusicKarnataka
30.Mukund NayakArt-MusicJharkhand
31.Purushottam UpadhyayArt-MusicGujarat
32.Anuradha PaudwalArt-MusicMaharashtra
33.Wareppa Naba NilArt-TheatreManipur
34.Tripuraneni Hanuman ChowdaryCivil ServiceTelangana
35.T.K. ViswanathanCivil ServiceHaryana
36.Kanwal SibalCivil ServiceDelhi
37.Birkha Bahadur Limboo MuringlaLiterature & EducationSikkim
38.Eli AhmedLiterature & EducationAssam
39.Dr. Narendra KohliLiterature & EducationDelhi
40.Prof. G. VenkatasubbiahLiterature & EducationKarnataka
41.Akkitham Achyuthan NamboothiriLiterature & EducationKerala
42.Kashi Nath PanditaLiterature & EducationJammu & Kashmir
43.Chamu Krishna ShastryLiterature & EducationDelhi
44.Harihar Kripalu TripathiLiterature & EducationUttar Pradesh
45.Michel DaninoLiterature & EducationTamil Nadu
46.Punam SuriLiterature & EducationDelhi
47.VG PatelLiterature & EducationGujarat
48.V KoteswarammaLiterature & EducationAndhra Pradesh
49.Balbir DuttLiterature & Education-JournalismJharkhand
50.Bhawana SomaayaLiterature & Education-JournalismMaharashtra
51.Vishnu PandyaLiterature & Education-JournalismGujarat
52.Dr. Subroto DasMedicineGujarat
53.Dr. (Smt.) Bhakti YadavMedicineMadhya Pradesh
54.Dr. Mohammed Abdul WaheedMedicineTelangana
55.Dr. Madan Madhav GodboleMedicineUttar Pradesh
56.Dr. Devendra Dayabhai PatelMedicineGujarat
57.Prof. Harkishan SinghMedicineChandigarh
58.Dr. Mukut MinzMedicineChandigarh
59.Arun Kumar SharmaOthers-ArchaeologyChhattisgarh
60.Sanjeev KapoorOthers-CulinaryMaharashtra
61.Meenakshi AmmaOthers-Martial ArtKerala
62.Genabhai Dargabhai PatelOthers-AgricultureGujarat
63.Chandrakant PithawaScience & EngineeringTelangana
64.Prof. Ajoy Kumar RayScience & EngineeringWest Bengal
65.Chintakindi MalleshamScience & EngineeringAndhra Pradesh
66.Jitendra Nath GoswamiScience & EngineeringAssam
67.Daripalli RamaiahSocial WorkTelangana
68.Girish BhardwajSocial WorkKarnataka
69.Karimul HakSocial WorkWest Bengal
70.Bipin GanatraSocial WorkWest Bengal
71.Nivedita Raghunath BhideSocial workTamil Nadu
72.Appasaheb DharmadhikariSocial WorkMaharashtra
73.Baba Balbir Singh SeechewalSocial WorkPunjab
74.Virat KohliSports-CricketDelhi
75.Shekar NaikSports-CricketKarnataka
76.Vikasa GowdaSports-Discus ThrowKarnataka
77.Deepa MalikSports-AthleticsHaryana
78.Mariyappan ThangaveluSports-AthleticsTamil Nadu
79.Dipa KarmakarSports-GymnasticsTripura
80.P R ShreejeshSports-HockeyKerala
81.Sakshi MalikSports-WrestlingHaryana
82.Mohan Reddy Venkatrama BodanapuTrade & IndustryTelangana
83.Imrat Khan (NRI/PIO)Art-MusicUSA
84.Anant Agarwal (NRI/PIO)Literature & EducationUSA
85.H.R. Shah (NRI/PIO)Literature & Education-JournalismUSA
86.Late (Smt.) Suniti Solomon (Posthumous)MedicineTamil Nadu
87.Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya (Posthumous)Others-ArchaeologyWest Bengal
88.Dr. Mapuskar (Posthumous)Social WorkMaharashtra
89.Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner)Social WorkNepal

