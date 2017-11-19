Padmavati Row: Haryana BJP Media Chief Announces Rs 10 Cr Bounty on Bhansali, Deepika's Head

#WATCH:Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator SP Amu says will quit BJP if needed,asks PM to exercise his powers to strike down film #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/h2x76mdAKb — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2017

: Hours after the producers of film Padmavati announced that they were deferring the release of the film, Harayna BJP chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu on Sunday said that he would reward Rs 10 crore to those who behead Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone.Amu's remark came two days after a Meerut resident from the Kshatriya community declared a Rs 5 crore bounty on the heads of director and the female actor in Padmavati. Amu congratulated the youth. "I will take care of the families of those who decapitate Bhansali and Deepika," he said. He threatened to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh,"if he didn't take his words back."Amu didn't even spare Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking him over his "Bhaaiyon aur Behenon" invocation. He attacked Modi for his silence, saying, "You will have to speak. Even if I have to resign from my post, you will have to speak, Modi Ji."He was addressing a gathering of Rajput leaders and even took Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who urged the Centre not to release Padmavati until necessary changes were incorporated, to the task, saying, "There is no need to talk about any cuts to the films. We will not let it enter theatres only," to a huge roar from the crowd.Padmavati has been facing protests by several Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena and others, for allegedly “distorting” historical facts. The controversy took an ugly turn earlier this week when Karni Sena leaders threatened to cut off Deepika Padukone’s nose.Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government jumped on the bandwagon, saying it will not let the movie release in the state unless its "controversial portions" are removed.Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the legendary queen had sacrificed her life instead of surrendering before the Mughals and made a place for herself in the history."Islamic invaders created a lot of mayhem in the country. The 'Rani' burnt herself alive in 'Jauhar' for her 'satitva' (pride) and dignity," he said.