Pak Brutality: When Bodies of Indian Soldiers Were Mutilated Earlier

New Delhi: Bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated by the Pakistan army which violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district and attacked a patrol team near the border on Monday.

A statement by the Indian Army said the Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts in Krishna Ghati sector and mutilated the bodies of two soldiers on patrol duty.

The Army has vowed to give a befitting reply to Pakistan "in the same language."

Here are the past instances when Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistani perpetrators:

- May–July 1999: During the 1999 Kargil conflict Captain Saurabh Kalia was tortured by his Pakistani captors who later handed over his mutilated body to India.

- February 2000: Pakistani terrorist and al-Qaida member Ilyas Kashmiri had led a raid on the Indian Army's "Ashok Listening Post" in the Nowshera sector to kill seven Indian soldiers. Even then, Kashmiri had taken back to Pakistan the head of a 24-year-old Indian jawan, Bhausaheb Maruti Talekar of the 17 Maratha Light Infantry.

- June 2008: A soldier of the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles lost his way and was captured by a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) in Kel sector. His body was found beheaded after a few days.



- January 2013: One soldier was beheaded and another killed by Pakistani troops after they crossed over into Indian territory in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.



- October 28, 2016: A soldier was mutilated by a militant in Kupwara's Machil near the Line of Control while the army was engaged in cross-border firing with Pakistan's army.

- November 22, 2016: In a cross-LoC attack by suspected Pakistani terrorists, three Indian soldiers were killed, with body of one of them being mutilated.