Pak Man Sexually Assaults Mentally Ill Indian Boy in Dubai

: A 34-year-old Pakistani man has been charged here for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old mentally challenged Indian student, according to a media report.The Court of First Instance heard that the accused took advantage of the victim's condition and lured him for a ride in his car.He picked him up from outside his place and drove to a dark street where he allegedly sexually assaulted him. He has been charged with sexual assault of a male, Khaleej Times reported.The incident took place on February 23 and was reported to Al Rashidiya police station in south of Dubai.The victim, an Indian student, said that the defendant invited him inside his car and then sexually assaulted him. "The boy was brought to the police station by his father at around 11:30 PM. They wanted to lodge an assault complaint. The teenager said that he was walking outside his place when he met the defendant and they exchanged mobile numbers," a police lieutenant said."The accused called him shortly later and then took him inside his car and said he wanted to have sex with him. Even though he rejected his request, the man forced himself on the boy," he said.The accused was arrested on February 25 from his workplace."He claimed he met the boy near a grocery in Al Rashidiya and he gave him his number. He said the boy asked for Dirhanm 10, which he did not give to him, and then rode in his car. He claimed the boy started touching him inappropriately which made him sexually assault him," the lieutenant told the prosecutor.A medical examination of the victim has concluded that he suffers from a mild mental disability which makes him unaware of his actions and behaviour, the report said.