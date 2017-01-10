Pak Media Uses Jawan's Video on Poor Ration Supply to Attack PM Modi

New Delhi: After a BSF jawan's video on how soldiers at the border were forced to live with poor rations went viral, the Pak media house geo.tv picked up the news to 'shame' India.

'BSF soldier shames Modi govt over deplorable working conditions' ran the title of the story carried on geo.tv.

Constable Tej Bahadur Yadav said that it took a lot of courage to post the video and when it will be examined, the truth will come out.

"I was asked to take down the video but I refused," he told CNN News18.

Taking notice of the video, the BSF said in a tweet, "BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of tps(troops). Individual aberrations, if any, are enquired into. A senior officer has already rchd (reached) the location."

The jawan said that both his family and his fellow soldiers were supportive his actions.

"They (his fellow soldiers) are happy with what I have done for them, they won't come on record, but they are supporting me,” he said.

Responding to the video, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked BSF to submit a report on the matter.