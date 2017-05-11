Pak Shelling: J&K Govt Shuts Schools Along LoC in Rajouri For 2 Days

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered closure of schools along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district for two days following shelling of civilian areas in yet another breach of ceasefire by Pakistan.

The Deputy Commissioner issued orders for closure of all the schools situated along LoC in Rajouri district for today and tomorrow, a senior officer said.

"All schools close to the LoC were shut in the district as a precautionary measure today following the death of a woman and injuries to her husband in shelling by the Pakistan Army", the officer said.

A 35-year-old woman was killed while her husband was injured as Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera sector.

The shelling has affected five-six hamlets along the LoC including Sheri Makeri, Namakdali and Khamba since last night.

As many as 27 families have been affected due to the shelling in which many houses,including a school have been damaged partially or severely, he said. More than 40 farm animals are also reported killed in firing, he added.

Two relief camps have been established in Nowshera where 50 people comprising around 15 families have been settled. District administration has also earmarked additional camps which may be required in case of further ceasefire violation.