Pak Summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner Over 'Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation'

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) to register protest over the death of three soldiers on the Line of control (LoC) in Bhimer Sector on Monday.

According to sources, India's DHC repudiated Pakistani allegations saying that ceasefire was first violated by Pakistani soldiers and the Indian soldiers were just responding to firing.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, however, claimed India resorted to firing on Monday in Thub area (Bhimber Sector), killing three soldiers.

"The Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh, today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces," Zakaria said.

He said that the deliberate targeting of civilians and soldiers is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC, he said.

Singh was summoned to the Foreign Office for the second time in last seven days.

On February 8, Singh was summoned to the Foreign Office where the Director General condemned alleged "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops on the LoC.

(With inputs from PTI)