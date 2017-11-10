The Pakistan Foreign Office on Friday said that it would allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife on humanitarian grounds. It said that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad has been informed of the decision.The Indian government has been trying to arrange a meeting of Jadhav with his family since July and had moved a visa application for his mother, but Pakistan had not reciprocated at the time. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had even written a "personal letter" to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz asking for approval of visa application of Jadhav’s mother so that she may travel to Pakistan.Pakistan has also turned down at least six Indian requests for consular access to Jadhav since his arrest last year.It is not yet clear what prompted Pakistan to relent but top government sources told News18 that the change in stance is an indication that Pakistan is under pressure from the international community and the case is not going in their direction.“Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped and now Pakistan is realising that they have done a major blunder,” a senior official said.Jadhav, 46, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military tribunal in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Pakistan has dismissed India's consular access request to Jadhav more than 15 times. India has accused Pakistan of repeatedly violating the Vienna Convention by doing so.India had approached the International Court of Justice in May seeking provisional stay to execution of Jadhav which was granted.