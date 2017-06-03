Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire in Poonch Sector, India Retaliates

Srinagar: The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on Friday night. The unprovoked attack was initiated by the Pakistani Army around 11:00 pm, along the Line of Control (LoC).

Small arms, automatic weapons, 82 mm and 120 mm mortar shells were fired into the Indian Territory. The Indian Army has retaliated strongly.

Heavy firing and shelling from Pakistan took place in Poonch, Shahpur, Kerni, Sauujian and Mendher districts.

Earlier, a General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) labourer was killed while two others including a BSF jawan were injured as Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani troops also opened fire and shelled posts along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district from 07:40 am.

Reports said there had been firing along the LoC in Balnoi and Mankote sectors too.