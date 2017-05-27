Pakistan Calls Sabzar Bhat Killing 'Extra-judicial', Urges UN to Intervene

Islamabad: Hours after Indian Army neutralised top Hizbul commander and Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat and his accomplices in Kashmir, Pakistan condemned the act, even calling upon the International Community to intervene in the matter.

Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz accused India of carrying out "extra-judicial killings", adding that "India had killed 12 Kashmiri youth in Kashmir since yesterday (Friday) in Pulwama and Baramulla. Three of them were martyred extra-judicially as has been done on numerous occasions in the recent past".

Aziz urged the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organisations, to step in and ask India to immediately stop the "ruthless killing of defenceless Kashmiris", IANS reported.

Sabzar, 28, was killed, along with his two accomplices, in a four-hour-long gunfight in a village in Tral town of Pulwama district. He was named as the successor of Burhan Wani -- killed last year on July 8.

In another incident, six militants were killed by the Army when an infiltration bid was foiled on Saturday in Rampur sector of the Line of Control in Baramulla district.

After Bhat's encounter, Internet services were shut down in the valley as a security measure. Clashes broke out between civilians and the police in Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal and Pulwama. One person has been killed and around two dozen injured in the incident.

(with inputs from IANS)