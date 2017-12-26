The doctor flown in from Dubai by the Pakistani security establishment to “examine” Kulbhushan Jadhav prior to his meeting with wife and mother had no clue who his patient was and the medical report was made public without his consent for “political reasons”, News18.com has learnt.On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office released photographs of Jadhav’s family meeting him, along with a medical certificate signed by a German doctor declaring that he’s in “excellent” health. However, questions were raised on one of the photographs wherein a blue blemish could be seen behind Jadhav’s right ear.“During the medical examination on December 22, there were no head bruises nor ear lobe missing,” sources privy to the medical examination said.The German doctor who works with a Dubai hospital was contacted by a Pakistani physician a couple of weeks ago and the travel arrangements, including flights and visa, were quickly arranged for his trip to Islamabad. “The doctor did not know who was being examined. All that was told was that it was the medical evaluation of a ‘VIP’,” sources said.The sources said that the doctor was met at the airport by a “contact” and a driver who took him to a “secured compound”, around 30-40 minutes away from the Islamabad airport, where the medical examination was conducted.The doctor met Jadhav for about an hour and the latter is said to have answered all his questions directly, except that there was not much he could recall about a viral infection he had in 2012. The doctor had ordered for lab tests, X-Ray and ECG well before coming to Islamabad which showed complete restitution of Jadhav’s liver function. All results were normal,” sources told News18.The report, signed by a German doctor, said Jadhav's health was excellent and he had no injuries.Not much is known about the three other people who were present in the room during the time the medical examination took place, except that they stood silently.The medical report was made public by Pakistan without taking the doctor’s consent. “This was an absolutely private examination. The intention behind making it public is political and stands opposite to medical ethics… This is absolutely unfair,” said a sources close to the doctor.Jadhav’s wife and mother met him for the first time on Monday after his detention in March 2016 on charges of espionage, but they were seated across a glass partition at the Pakistan Foreign Office. The two women reached the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad amid tight security arrangements on Monday morning. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Office has clarified in a statement that they have not granted India consular access to Jadhav. The Pakistani media had earlier reported that the Islamabad has granted consular access after denying the same for 22 times in a row. The reports quoted Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, which was downplayed by New Delhi. India maintained that an Indian diplomat was only accompanying Jadhav's family and it cannot be construed as “consular access”.The ministry of external affairs on Tuesday said, “It appears that Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion. Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and wellbeing.”According to MEA officials, Jadhav’s mother has said that he “looked and behaved differently. “He was not his own self… he has puffed cheeks and he seems to be under a lot of stress,” she has told MEA.