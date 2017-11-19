An appeal to the citizens of India to change their profile pictures as protest mob lynching. #NotInMyName#ProfileAgainstMobLynching pic.twitter.com/OY4zb8wuq7 — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) June 27, 2017

This is the original picture that @kawalpreetdu had put out: a message against lynching.

Sanghis morphed that image & it's being used by @defencepk - please take down that morphed image immediately.

Also, Kawal's msg against lynching applies to Pakistan too. Remember #MashalKhan? https://t.co/0jvzWMI8Ki — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 18, 2017

The account of @defencepk has been suspended by twitter for posting my unverified & morphed pictures. Grateful to all who reported it in large numbers. The message of the picture shouldn't be lost in these dark times. No nation wants lynchings & killings. Only bigots wants hate. — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) November 18, 2017

Micro-blogging website Twitter, on Sunday, suspended the account of Pakistan Defence Forum, one of the longest running forums devoted to Pakistan’s armed forces, after it posted a morphed picture of a Delhi University’s student activist.The original image shows All India Students’ Association (AISA) Delhi University president Kawalpreet Kaur standing in front of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, holding a piece of paper that bears the message: "I am a citizen of India and I stand with secular values of our Constitution. I will write against communal mob lynching of Muslims in our country #CitizensAgainstMobLynching."Pakistan Defence Forum, better known by its website url of 'defence.pk', posted a morphed photo, where the message on the paper was changed to read: “I am an Indian, but I hate India, because India is a colonial nation that has occupied nations such as Nagas, Kashmiris, Manipuris, Hyderabad, Junagard, Sikkim, Mizoram, Goa."The morphed picture of Kawalpreet posted by Pakistan Defence Forum.The issue was flagged by former vice-president of JNU Students' Union, Shehla Rashid, who asked Twitterati to report the image.Kawalpreet also hit out against Pakistan Defence Forum and said, "The message of the picture shouldn't be lost in these dark times. No nation wants lynchings & killings. Only bigots want hate."Pakistan Defence Forum, which describes itself as “a one stop resource for Pakistan defence, strategic affairs, security issues, world defence and military affairs”, has retired and serving Pakistani military personnel among the forum’s members, although, it is not an official website of the armed forces.