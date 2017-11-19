GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pakistan Defence Forum's Twitter Account Suspended For Posting Morphed Photo of Delhi University Student Activist Kawalpreet Kaur

Pakistan Defence Forum, better known by its website url of 'defence.pk', posted a morphed photo, where the message on the paper held by DU student activist Kawalpreet Kaur was changed.

Updated:November 19, 2017, 9:57 AM IST
The original photo posted by AISA president Kawalpreet Kaur. (Twitter/ @kawalpreetdu)
New Delhi: Micro-blogging website Twitter, on Sunday, suspended the account of Pakistan Defence Forum, one of the longest running forums devoted to Pakistan’s armed forces, after it posted a morphed picture of a Delhi University’s student activist.

The original image shows All India Students’ Association (AISA) Delhi University president Kawalpreet Kaur standing in front of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, holding a piece of paper that bears the message: "I am a citizen of India and I stand with secular values of our Constitution. I will write against communal mob lynching of Muslims in our country #CitizensAgainstMobLynching."




Pakistan Defence Forum, better known by its website url of 'defence.pk', posted a morphed photo, where the message on the paper was changed to read: “I am an Indian, but I hate India, because India is a colonial nation that has occupied nations such as Nagas, Kashmiris, Manipuris, Hyderabad, Junagard, Sikkim, Mizoram, Goa."

kawalpreet morph
The morphed picture of Kawalpreet posted by Pakistan Defence Forum.

The issue was flagged by former vice-president of JNU Students' Union, Shehla Rashid, who asked Twitterati to report the image.




Kawalpreet also hit out against Pakistan Defence Forum and said, "The message of the picture shouldn't be lost in these dark times. No nation wants lynchings & killings. Only bigots want hate."




Pakistan Defence Forum, which describes itself as “a one stop resource for Pakistan defence, strategic affairs, security issues, world defence and military affairs”, has retired and serving Pakistani military personnel among the forum’s members, although, it is not an official website of the armed forces.
