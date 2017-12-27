Pakistan Denies Treating Jadhav’s Family Shabbily, Says His Mother Publicly Thanked Them

Hours after the government hit out at Pakistan and accused it of violating the letter and spirit of understanding on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family, Islamabad “categorically rejected” India’s assertions and claimed the Indian naval officer’s mother had thanked the country for the “humanitarian effort”.The ministry of external affairs, in a statement earlier in the day, had said that the entire exercise lacked any credibility. "Pakistan went so far as to have the mangal sutra, bangles and bindi of his mother and wife removed before they could meet him," the ministry said.The statement made by Jadhav in the confession video was also clearly tutored and designed "to perpetuate the false narrative" of his alleged spying in Pakistan, it said in the no-holds-barred statement against Islamabad's conduct.Pakistan, however, termed the allegations baseless and said its “openness and transparency” belies these claims.“The Indian baseless allegations and twists, that come 24 hours later, about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav, a convicted terrorist and spy, who has confessed to his crimes, are categorically rejected,” a statement from the office of the spokesperson read.It added that had the concerns of the Indian side been serious, Jadhav’s family members or the Indian envoy accompanying them would have raised them during the meeting itself.“We do not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words,” it said, adding that media was readily available to the family, but at a safe distance, as requested by India.On New Delhi’s contention that the overall atmosphere of the meeting was intimidating insofar as family members were concerned, it said that the mother of Jadhav had expressed her satisfaction after the meeting.“The fact is that Cdr. Jadhav’s mother publicly thanked Pakistan for the humanitarian gesture. This was recorded by the media. Nothing more needs to be said,” read the statement.