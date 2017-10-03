Days after a fierce war of words between Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistani diplomats and prime minister at the United Nations, another Pakistan minister resorted to saying India is being ruled by terrorists.In an interview to Geo TV on Monday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that Sushma Swaraj shouldn’t be accusing Pakistan of exporting terrorism as the country itself is being run by a terrorist.He also called RSS a ‘terrorist outfit’ and that it is ruling the country and BJP is just a part of the organisation.Khawaja Asif said in the interview, “What can we say about a country that elects a terrorist (as prime minister).” Asif further implied that Muslims and Dalits are being killed in India in the name of ‘cow protection’.This comes just days after Indian diplomat Eenam Gambhir and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj launched a scathing attack on Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly, when Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused India of terrorism.India’s First Secretary to the UN, Gambhir, retorted to Abbasi’s claims and instead said that the neighbouring country has become ‘synonymous to terrorism’ and referred to it as ‘Terroristan’.“I would like to tell Pakistan's politicians just this much, that perhaps the wisest thing they could do is to look within. India and Pakistan became free within hours of each other. Why is it that today India is a recognised IT superpower in the world, and Pakistan is recognised only as the pre-eminent export factory for terror?" Swaraj asked at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly on September 24.