Pakistan Navy Carries out Live Missile Firing in Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy's frontline combat unit carried out live missile firing in the North Arabian Sea, the country's leading daily DAWN quoting a press release on Tuesday.

“Surface to Surface Anti-ship Missile was launched from Sword Class frigate PNS Aslat,” the report quoting the release added.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Zakaullah and Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman witnessed the live missile firing.

The Naval Chief stated that Live Missile Firing reaffirms credibility of deterrence at sea and reassures Pakistan Navy’s commitment to safeguarding our maritime frontiers against all threats.