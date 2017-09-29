Pakistan PM Hands Over Dossier on Kashmir to UN Chief

Pakistan has handed over a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, the country's top security body was informed on Friday.The National Security Committee in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was informed that the premier handed over a dossier documenting "the systematic human rights violations by India" in Kashmir to Guterres during the UN General Assembly.Abbasi also urged the UN to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir.The National Security Committee's meeting was attended by Minister for Finance, Minister for Foreign Affairs, all three services' chiefs and senior civil and military officials, according to an official statement."The Committee condemned human rights violation in Kashmir and expressed deep concern over the ceasefire violations across the Line of Control," the statement said.The Committee was briefed that the prime minister and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had engaged the leadership of several important countries to share Pakistan's perspective on regional and global security challenges.The outcomes of the prime minister’s visit to New York for the UN General Assembly were shared with the Committee, the statement said.Abbasi in his maiden address to the UN General Assembly, urged the UN to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir and warned India against pursuing the doctrine of "limited war" against his country, saying it will evoke a strong and "matching response".He raked up the Kashmir issue, alleging that the struggle of the people in the Valley is being "brutally suppressed" by India.The National Security Committee was also informed that the foreign minister had visited key regional countries, including China, Iran and Turkey to apprise their leadership about Pakistan's perspective on crucial regional and international issues.The Committee also reviewed the current developments in the relationship with Afghanistan as well as common avenues for continued cooperation, especially border management and repatriation of refugees, the statement said.The participants reiterated commitment for peace in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process."The Committee expressed its unwavering resolve to keep Pakistan’s defence impregnable against all forms of external aggression," the statement said.