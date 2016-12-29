»
Pakistan PM Writes to Sushma Swaraj Wishing Her Speedy Recovery

Press Trust Of India

December 29, 2016
File Photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has wished speedy recovery to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who underwent a kidney transplant recently.

According to official sources, Sharif wrote a letter to Swaraj wishing her quick recovery.

The External Affairs Minister had undergone a kidney transplant at AIIMS on December 10 and was discharged on December 19 from the hospital.

