Pakistan Raises Kashmir Issue During Meeting With UN Chief

New Delhi: Pakistan has raised the Kashmir issue with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, calling for a peaceful settlement with India.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, underscored the need to address the situation in Kashmir during the hour-long meeting at the world body’s headquarters on Monday between Organisation of Islamic Cooperation ambassadors with the UN Secretary General, PTI reported quoting sources.

Lodhi called for a “peaceful resolution” of the Kashmir issue at the meeting, saying the escalating tensions could destabilise South Asia, the sources said.

Lodhi said that to avert another crisis in the subcontinent, the issue of Kashmir on the UN agenda and one that figures in every OIC Communique, must be addressed.

Other issues like Palestine, Islamophobia and the situation being faced by Rohingya Muslims also came up at the meeting.

Guterres is closely following the situation in Kashmir amid escalating tensions at the border between India and Pakistan but has not made any direct intervention to resolve the issue. His spokesperson has repeatedly said that the UN chief reiterates his call for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Tensions have escalated between the two nations after two Indian Army jawans were killed and mutilated in Kashmir in unprovoked firing by Pakistan last week.

