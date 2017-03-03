Pakistan Rules Out Extradition of Indian 'Spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi: The Pakistani government was not considering extraditing alleged "Indian spy" Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in "subversive activities" in Pakistan, Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz said, according to Dawn Online.

Aziz told the Senate that Pakistan never said there was any lack of evidence against him. "We have filed an FIR and prepared a case to prosecute Indian state actor for his subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan," he said.

Aziz said Islamabad has shared a dossier with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on New Delhi's involvement in internal affairs of Pakistan, and in subversive and terrorist activities in the country.

"The dossier prepared by Pakistan includes details of Kulbhushan Jadhav, and his activities."

When asked if the government was planning to give the same 'red carpet' treatment to Jadhav, which they gave to CIA contractor Raymond Davis, Aziz explained: "It has never been said that there was any lack of evidence against him."

The Pakistan Army had earlier released a "confessional video" of Jadhav, in which he said he was a serving Indian Navy officer.

India has acknowledged Jadhav as a retired Indian Navy officer, but denied that he was in any way connected to the government.

The Advisor also informed the dossier was prepared on the basis of thorough ground work and inputs from various departments.

According to Geo Tv, the dossier was a way forward to work on the prosecution of Jadhav.

"This is very delicate and sensitive issue and requires detailed preparations and home work as it relates to direct or indirect involvement of Indian state actor in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan."

He said Pakistan's view point on this issue is being accepted internationally and the government has also sent a list of questions to the Indian government on this matter.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said: "I had announced that if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif mentions Jadhav's name in his speech, I will donate Rs 50,000 to Pakistan Association of the Blind."

When asked if Sharif had spoken about Jadhav, Aziz said: "When the time is appropriate, the Prime Minister will speak about him."

(With inputs from IANS)