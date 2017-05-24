Pakistan Says Flew Fighter Jets Over Siachen, Indian Air Force Trashes Claim

New Delhi: A day after the Indian Army released a video of ‘proactive attacks’ on Pakistan army posts, Pakistan Air Force jets reportedly flew over Siachen glacier on Wednesday morning.

The Indian Air Force has, however, categorically rejected the reports of any such flight over Siachen.

A report in the Pakistan media said that all operating bases of the Pakistan Air Force had been made operational. According to the report, Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman paid a visit to the forward airbase in Skardu on Wednesday. He was said to have been accompanied by the top brass of the Pakistan Air Force.

ALSO READ | Indian Army Destroys Pakistan Posts Across Line of Control

The report in Pakistan media further said that Aman met pilots and the technical staff and a fighter squadron soon carried out higher and lower attitude flights. Aman, himself, is said to have flown over the region.

The move comes a day after a video clip, provided by Army sources, showed heavy artillery bombing on Pakistani bunkers.

Indian Army spokesperson Major General Ashok Narula said Pakistan Army has been supporting armed infiltration in Kashmir and targeted attacks have been carried out to put an end to such activities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that the military would give a befitting response to the enemy in case of any aggression across the LoC.