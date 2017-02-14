Pakistan Says Indian LoC Fire Killed Three of its Soldiers

Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Monday said that its three soldiers were killed in "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), making it the deadliest border clash since General Qamar Javed Bajwa took over the command of country's powerful military.

The incident occurred when India troops resorted to "unprovoked firing on LoC in Thoob sector near Bhimber," army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

He said three soldiers who were "critically injured" in the LoC firing have died.

Ghafoor said that Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian firing and there were reports of "Indian casualties as well in exchange of fire".

It was the deadliest clash in months since new Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa took over the command of Pakistan's powerful army in November last year from General Raheel Sharif.