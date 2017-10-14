Pakistan Shelling Injures Two Children, Two Youths in J&K's Poonch

: Two children and two youth were injured on Saturday night in heavy firing and shelling by Pakistani troops on civilian hamlets and forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the defence spokesman said.The injured were playing when a shell landed near a house in Sandote in Balakote area, according to the spokesman. The injured were identified as 5-year-old Saquib Naseeb, 8-year-old Rafia Naseeb, 15-year-old Tariq Naseeb and 17-year-old Tahira Naseeb.They were shifted to a hospital for treatment. "Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 1945 hours in Bhimber Gali sector along the Line of Control (LoC), deliberately targeting villages of Basauni and Sandot in Balakote area," the spokesman said.The Pakistani troops shelled forward hamlets of Basauni, Khanater, Sandote, Stukra in Balakote belt, he said.He said the unprovoked firing and "condemnable action" by the Pakistani Army was being retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing was still on.