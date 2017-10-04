Pakistan Shells LoC Areas in Poonch for Third Day
Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0845 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control.
Jammu: Pakistani troops on Wednesday opened fire from automatic weapons and shelled mortars at forward posts and villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
The Indian Army is retaliating effectively and the firing is still on, a Defence Spokesman said.
"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0845 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC)", the spokesman said.
On Tuesday, an Army jawan was killed when Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch. Naik Mahendra Chemjung, who was grievously injured in the Pakistani shelling, succumbed to injuries in Poonch.
On October two, two minors were killed and 12 civilians injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district. Five children were among the injured, the youngest being five-year-old Zobia Kousar.
