Pakistan Targets Forward Posts in Nowshera Sector of J&K

Pakistani troops on Wednesday targeted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir for nearly an hour, police said.The small arms firing from across the border targeting forward posts in Nowshera sector started around 9 am.Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 10 am, a police official said. There was no report of any casualty in the incident, the official said.The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes five days after Pakistani troops opened fire from across the border, leaving four Army personnel dead and another soldier injured in Keri sector of Rajouri on December 23.Indian troops also killed three Pakistani troops and injured another in retaliatory action at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawlakot on December 25.On December 24, Pakistani troops had targeted forward posts and villages in Shahpur sector of Poonch district. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a total of 881 ceasefire violations this year, highest in the past seven years, along the LoC and the International Border, resulting in the death of 34 people.According to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir 771 times till December 10, and 110 times along the IB till November-end. In these incidents of firing from across the border, 30 people -- 14 Army personnel, 12 civilians and four BSF personnel -- were killed.The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.