Pakistan Has Returned Soldier Chandu Chavan at Wagah Border: Defence Ministry

Shreya Dhoundial | CNN-News18

First published: January 21, 2017, 2:40 PM IST | Updated: 2 mins ago
File image of Indian soldier Chandu Chavan. (Image: CNN-News18/TV Grab)

New Delhi: In a goodwill gesture after months of tense ties, Pakistan on Saturday returned to India soldier Chandu Chavan who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control last year.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre told CNN News18 that Chavan, a soldier with the Rashtriya Rifles in Kashmir, was released to the Indian authorities at the Wagah Border at 2:30pm.

“We got information only last week that Pakistan plans to release Chandu Chavan. Chandu is in Indian territory with Indian officials,” Bhamre said.

Chavan had on September 29 inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the LoC following which Pakistan had been informed by the DGMO on the hotline. Soon after the news broke, Chavan’s grandmother Lila Chindha Patil had died of shock.

His brother Bhushan on Saturday said his family was not informed of Chandu’s release by the Indian Army but got to know about it from Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor's tweet. “I thank the Pakistan government for the goodwill gesture,” Bhushan told CNN News18.

